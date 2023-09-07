Public voting now open for statewide “Best of Ohio” industry awards

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) recognizes the best and brightest in Ohio’s restaurant, foodservice & hospitality industry at its annual Industry Awards Celebration. Voting is now live for anyone who wants to select Ohio’s Best Restaurants, Best “Guest Experience Provider” (front of house), Best “Behind the Scenes” Employee (back of house) and Best Community Partner.

“We’re excited to hear from the public as we recognize the best of Ohio’s hospitality industry” said ORA President and CEO John Barker. “Ohio restaurants continue to be innovative, creative, and serve with a true heart for hospitality and we feel it is incredibly important to make guests’ voices heard as we select the best restaurant and hospitality employees in our state.”

Nominations for the categories voted on by the public were accepted between March and July of 2023. Over 350 restaurants received at least one nomination, a testament to the delicious food scene across Ohio. To vote, visit ohiorestaurant.org/industryawards before Sept. 30, 2023.

In addition to the awards voted on by the public, the ORA accepts nominations from industry professionals in 10 other categories. Awardees in these categories are chosen by a committee of the ORA Staff Leadership and Board of Directors. The categories include:

• Hall of Fame

• Lifetime Achievement Award

• Industry Innovator

• Rising Star

• Spotless Award

• Outstanding Public Official

• Outstanding Industry Educator

• Ohio ProStart Student of the Year

• ORA Ambassador

• Outstanding Vendor Award

The Industry Awards Celebration will be held Dec. 4, 2023, at Villa Milano in Columbus, Ohio.

Since 1920, the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has proudly served Ohio’s restaurant and foodservice industry, with its members always being its number one priority. Founded on thought leadership and focused on finding sound business solutions for their members, the ORA offers advocacy, education, events and select products & services. For more information, visit ohiorestaurant.org.