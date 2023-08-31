Puthoff receives 2023 Dianne Eppers Cowgirls ROC award

Horse trainer and co-owner of Puthoff Performance Horses Lynne Puthoff, of West Milton, right, received the 2023 Dianne Eppers Cowgirls Reaching Out into the Community (ROC) award, a prestigious service award given in the horse show industry. Last year’s recipient, Cindy Cosentino, left, presented Puthoff with this year’s award. Courtesy photo | National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation (NSBA)

By Sheryl Roadcap

TULSA, Okla. — West Milton resident/business owner Lynne Puthoff was recently honored with 2023 Dianne Eppers Cowgirls Reaching Out into the Community (ROC) award, a prestigious service award given in the horse show industry.

The National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation (NSBA) announced Puthoff as the 2023 Dianne Eppers Cowgirls ROC award recipient on Aug. 12 at the foundation’s annual award ceremony held in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Dianne Eppers Cowgirls ROC Award is awarded annually to a cowgirl who has given selfless contributions to the equestrian community through her time, treasure and talent.

The Dianne Eppers Cowgirls ROC award given to Puthoff was named after lifelong NSBA supporter Dianne Eppers for her dedication and service to the association. According to the foundation’s website, Puthoff embodies the three tenants the award represents: a NSBA member who serves and impacts the horse show community; helps the female donors to bring the work of NSBA to its members; celebrates the diversity, inclusion and contributions of all members’ voices to the NSBA membership.

“I was definitely surprised. I had tears; I was very humbled, for sure,” Puthoff said of receiving the honor.

On Aug. 12, according to the NSBA, foundation members from across the country gathered in Tulsa “to celebrate 15 phenomenal women who have made a tremendous impact in the horse show community through their service and dedication to the industry.”

Puthoff said she was nominated in 2022 also, but did not take home the award last year, and did not believe she would this year either, saying she thought there were others more deserving.

“I knew I was up for the award, I just suspected there was someone more deserving. I did not expect to hear my name,” she said, yet as they described the work of this year’s recipient, she started thinking it was sounding like herself that they were talking about.

“The foundation hopes to embrace women like Dianne for their crucial impact on the association such as Lynne,” said NSBA. “The Cowgirls ROC award is determined through a nomination process from the recipient’s peers in NSBA as well as the NSBA Foundation Board of Directors. This award recognizes women who stand out for giving their time, talent or treasure to the horse show industry. Lynne has demonstrated these qualities standing out among her peers for her dedication to the industry.”

Puthoff and her husband Tim have operated their horse training business Puthoff Performance Horses on Shiloh Road in Laura since January 2003 after moving to Miami County from Minster in Shelby County. Lynne has been involved in the horse industry for about 50 years, from working as a coach for riders to compete in NSBA Dual-Approved and standalone futurity classes, to supporting her clients and other riders in Heroes on Horses classes, to her work as a Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA) coach. She has played an active role in the industry in several roles and is also active as a local clinician and has organized donations to local shelters. She volunteers to help with 4-H, coach YEDA and IHSA teams, and volunteers to help with the NSBA Foundation’s Heroes on Horses events.

“She strives to help riders become better horse persons and ultimately the best person they can be. Lynne has been an outstanding NSBA member who will continue to make a difference,” said NSBA on its website. “Congratulations to the recipient of the Dianne Eppers Cowgirls ROC Award, Lynne Puthoff!”

“I just do my little thing in this corner of the world,” she said. “I just love helping people.”

The NSBA is the non-profit 501(c)3 arm of the National Snaffle Bit Association. Operating under a separate board of directors, the NSBA Foundation serves NSBA’s more than 20,000 members, the equine therapeutic community and the equine community at large through educational programming, scholarships, and financial assistance to equine professionals in crisis. The NSBA Foundation also works to keep animal welfare at the forefront of the equine industry. To learn more, please visit nsba.com/foundation.

