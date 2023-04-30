Quick spring recipes for a busy season

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off during a busy spring as the school year begins to wind down and the garden season is about to begin. So we are sharing some delicious spring and summer salad recipes this week. Gloria will return next week. She thanks readers for all of their support and encouragement!

Seven Layer Salad:

· 1 large head of lettuce

· 1 bag of frozen peas

· 1 lbs. of bacon (fried crisp and crumbled)

· 1 lbs. cheddar cheese (shredded)

· 1 medium sweet onion chopped fine

· 8 hard boiled eggs

Dressing for top:

· 3 cups mayonnaise

· ¼ cup milk

· ½ cup sugar

· about a half a teaspoon of mustard

· dash of salt

Directions: Fry bacon until crisp. Layer in order given. Mix dressing ingredients and pour over top. Refrigerate overnight.

Hot Taco Salad

· ½ head lettuce, chopped

· ½ onion, chopped

· 2 tomatoes, diced

· 1 lbs. hamburger

· ¼ teaspoon salt

· 1 cup pork and beans

· 4 ounce cheddar cheese

· 1 tablespoon hot sauce

· ½ cup salsa

· ½ cup mayo

· 1 cup sour cream

· taco-flavored corn chips

Directions: Brown hamburger. Add salt, pork and beans, cheese, hot sauce, salsa, and mayo. Simmer a couple minutes. Each person then layers lettuce, onions, tomatoes, meat mixture, sour cream, and chips onto their plates.

GLORIA’S 5-MINUTE PEA & BACON SALAD

Gloriana’s five minute pea and bacon salad

· 12 ounces frozen peas

· 1 cup mayo

· 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

· ½ cup bacon bits

· ¾ teaspoons salt

· ⅛ teaspoon black pepper

· ½ teaspoon garlic powder

· ½ teaspoon onion salt

Directions:

1. Thaw peas.

2. Pour thawed peas into a bowl.

3. Add remaining ingredients.

4. Stir, chill, and enjoy!

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427