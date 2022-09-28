Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November.

“At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.

“It’s going to be a retro candy store,” Underwood said. “It’s an old-time candy store that’s more reminiscent of the late 80s and early 90s.”

In addition to candy, the new store will also carry toys and collectible trading cards. The shop will be located at 114 E. Main St. in downtown Tipp City.

“It’s going to have candy and some novelty toy items,” Underwood said, “and vintage sports cards and non-sports cards, like the old wax-packs; we’ll have some of that stuff in there.”

The new shop will be located just down the street from the former Butler’s Variety Store, which opened in 1947 and closed in 2002.

“We’ve heard that a lot,” Underwood said. “That other people are excited because there used to be a candy store here, and that kind of brings back memories for them.”

“That’s what we’re going for,” he said. “That’s our main thing, we want to have a nostalgic feeling when you come in the store, just to be able to bring back memories for people when they see things like they had when they were a kid, and now they can share it with their family.”

“That’s really our angle,” he said, “to bring back memories for people with the stuff we sell.”

More information on the Rad Candy Company can be found online at www.facebook.com/radcandyco.

