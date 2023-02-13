RAD Candy opens in downtown Tipp City

TIPP CITY — The RAD Candy Company celebrated its grand opening in downtown Tipp City on Friday, Feb. 10.

“It’s been non-stop, all day,” co-owner Mike Underwood said. “People were knocking on the door before we opened.”

“It’s been busy all day,” he said.

Located at 114 E. Main St., the retro-90s themed shop carries much more than just candy, offering vintage toys, cards and collectibles, comic books, T-shirts, magnets and other novelties.

“It’s a good mix,” Underwood said. “We have a little bit of everything.”

“We have some vintage card packs,” he said. “We have vintage comic books, and then we have new comic books. We also have retro toys, and our branded T-shirts and magnets.”

RAD Candy also offers hand-dipped ice cream and shakes, and a wide variety of candy ranging from chocolate to gummies and hard candy. The shop also stocks an extensive line of vintage candy, and collectible Pez dispensers and refills.

“We carry pretty much every candy you can think of,” Underwood said. “We have bulk candy, we have retro candy, we have premium chocolates.”

The new shop’s location is just down the street from the former Butler’s Variety Store, which opened in 1947 and closed in 2002.

RAD Candy Company has been in development since 2021, as extensive remodeling work was completed.

“We did all of it,” Underwood said. “We built our fixtures ourselves. We laid the tile, we did the floors, we did the walls; we put up some new track lights, and put all the steel slat wall in.”

“When we started working on it and redoing the building it was October of 2021,” he said. “We just now got all of that done, got our inventory in “

The building RAD Candy is located in is the former site of Merchant 31 boutique.

“We bought the building at auction,” Underwood said. “It was a clothing boutique before.”

RAD Candy is owned by Underwood and his wife, Kari Underwood, and their childhood friend Chad Moen.

“We’re all buddies,” Underwood said. “I went to high school with Chad.”

The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. More information can be found online at the RAD Candy Company Facebook page at www.facebook.com/radcandyco/.