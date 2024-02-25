Ratermann Construction Company proud of accomplishments in 2023

SIDNEY — President Todd Ratermann reports, 2023 was a busy year for Ratermann Construction Company.

“We completed a wide variety of work this year. The residential new home market continues to be strong and the true backbone of our company. Ratermann was very happy with the commercial market as well. Historically Ratermann has completed several smaller commercial jobs each year. In 2023 Ratermann Construction Company experienced a stronger demand for commercial work. Ratermann Construction completed a multifamily housing unit in Jackson Center, along with several commercial building additions and renovations. Residential home additions, garages and remodeling were strong for us this year as well,” said Ratermann.

His report continues:

It seems as if the building world is regulating itself. Product availability is coming back to somewhat normal lead times. Our suppliers are now able to provide clear delivery dates and scheduling. Pricing of materials in 2023 were surprisingly stable. Although the interest rates are now slightly higher than years past, building material costs are fairly consistent. Tradesmen and professional labor workforce are a rising concern. The construction demand in our area has been consistent the last several years and Ratermann Construction and many other local companies are looking to grow their workforce. Through networking, teamwork and a long history of building in the local area this can happen.

I continues to feel very fortunate with my current staff. We have positive continuity with all of our people. They are great. From the design stage through the completion of the project, they have everything covered. Spending time with our customers during the in house (CAD) drawing stage is key. Using our resources of nearly 50 years of custom home building really is beneficial to our clients trying to design their new home. Our employees treat every project like it is their own! They develop a personal relationship with our customers and take the necessary time needed to fulfill their needs. I’m really proud of our people. They take their jobs very seriously and the dedication to our customers shows.

2024 is off to a great start! Company growth, detailed workmanship and satisfied customers will remain our focus.