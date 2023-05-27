Read book newly donated to Piqua Public Library

To the editor:

I recently donated a book to the Piqua Public Library entitled Follow Your Conscience: The Catholic Church and the Spirit of the Sixties written by my grandson, Peter S. Cajka, PhD, Assistant Teaching Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies at Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.

Conscience becomes an issue during wartime because of conscientious objection. Now the issues are birth control, abortion, and gay rights. If you are interested in the Catholic church’s position on these matters and the problems they caused within the church, read this book.

John DeBlase

Piqua