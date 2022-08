By

Realtor Jamie Branson won the Wednesday Night League at Echo Hills Golf Course.

The team consisted of Brian Robbins, Ron Pearson Jr, Ryan Pearson and Chris Carlson.

FINAL STANDINGS

Realtor Jamie Branson 59.5

Merril Lynch 56.5

Hackaways 55.5

Longshots 52.5

Smitty’s 47.5

Staley Plumbing 45

Park National 41

Murray Properties 39.5

Koverman-Staley-Dickerson 26.5