Register, donate to win March Madness tickets

DAYTON — The Road to the Final Four begins with the First Four March 14-15 at UD Arena. Blood donors can enter the drawing to win two sets of First Four tickets by registering to donate with Community Blood Center Feb. 27 through March 9 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center.

Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com call 937-461-3220 or use the Donor Time app.

The First Four tickets drawing tips off a month of Hoops Madness at CBC. All fans age 18 and older can enter the Hoops Madness NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenge March 12 through 16 for a chance to win a $100 Walmart gift card. Hoops Madness continues with everyone who registers to donate with CBC March 13 through April 1 automatically entered in the three weekly drawings to win a YETI Hopper Flip Cooler.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.