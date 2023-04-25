Register for TMCS Annual Community Garage Sale

TIPP CITY — Clean out those closets and get ready. It’s time for the Tipp Monroe Community Services’ Annual Community Garage Sale. The event will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Tipp City and Monroe Township. Registration deadline is April 27.

“TMCS is now offering online registration as well as in-person registration. We are only accepting cash and checks at this time. Credit/Debit card payments are accepted when registering on our website,” said TMCS Director Kathy Taylor.

All registrants receive a free yard sign and their name on the official garage sale map for only $10. Additional information may be added for an extra charge of $5. Forms are available at the TMCS office from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or can be printed from the TMCS website.

Maps will be available by Wednesday, May 3, at various locations in Tipp City including: TMCS office, Greenville National Bank, Tipp City Library, Tipp City Road Dog and McDonalds. Visit the TMCS website or Facebook to find more locations. The maps will also be available at tmcomservices.org at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.