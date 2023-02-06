Register kids, sign up to coach for NFL FLAG

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services’ NFL FLAG online registration runs until March 10. There will be two co-ed age groups: grades K-2 and 3-5.

Games are held at Kyle Park in Tipp City. The cost is $90 for residents and $110 for non-residents. The registration fee includes an NFL jersey, flag belt and flags. Late registration will be accepted on a limited basis from March 11-15 and will include an additional $10 late fee.

Games and practices will be held on Sundays beginning on April 2 and run until May 21. There are no games on April 9 or May 14. Visit www.tmcomservices.org. for more information, to register and to pay.

NFL Flag is a fun, non-contact program available to boys and girls. It is the largest, most recognized flag football organization in the U.S. Players wear official NFL gear and all games have certified referees.

Kathy Taylor, TMCS director, expressed the need for volunteer coaches.

“Each season the program includes approximately 10-15 teams and coaches are in high demand,” said Taylot.

Contact TMCS at 937-667-8631 if you would like more information about volunteering to become an NFL FLAG coach.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social programs. For more information on the programs offered at TMCS visit their website at www.tmcomservices.org.