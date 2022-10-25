Residents invited to comment on hazard mitigation plan

TROY — The Miami County hazard mitigation plan is currently being updated.

It is necessary to update the plan every five years so that the county and participating communities remain eligible for pre-disaster and post-disaster mitigation grant programs.

“We are currently in the process of reviewing the draft plan and invite residents of Miami County to participate by reviewing and providing comments,” said a press release from the EMA office.

Residents can view the draft Miami County hazard mitigation plan in person at the EMA office in the basement of the Hobart Center for County Government located at 510 W. Water St. in Troy or online at http://burtonplanning.com/miami-hmp/.

Residents’ comments will be accepted through Nov. 11, 2022.