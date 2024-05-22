Retirees get “sneak peak”

Captain Dave Norman of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, left, and Paul Veneroni of Piqua Police Department, retired, get a sneak peak at the county’s new armored rescue vehicle during the bi-annual retirees breakfast for Miami County Sheriff’s Office employees at StoryPoint in Troy on May 22. The Vehicle, a custom built Lenco Bearcat will be used, primarily by the department’s Tactical Team. Sheriff Dave Duchak said that he would like to thank the county commissioners for agreeing to purchase the vehicle which replaces its 40 year old predecessor and will be available to protect deputies and citizens for another 40 years.