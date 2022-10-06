Ribbon cutting for Winans Chocolates + Coffees expansions

PIQUA—Winans Chocolates + Coffees will celebrate the grand opening of two new buildings in Piqua, that will double its production space, with a ribbon-cutting celebration in conjunction with the Piqua Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 13.

Winans has completely renovated a 6,000 square foot former mechanic’s garage to become its coffee roasting building. This will be called the Coffee Roastery at Winans and will be included in tours of the Winans Chocolate Factory. The second building is a 8,500 square foot building that was formerly Francis Office Supply on Main Street in Piqua. This building has been renovated to serve as Winans’ Home Office, Gift Department and Fulfillment Center.

The addition of these buildings will enable Winans to continue to grow as a regional brand, with a goal of growing to 50 locations by 2030. The project has in part been funded by a JobsOhio Revitalization Grant awarded in 2021. Winans moved into its current production facility in 2015, adding production lines, storage space and a retail store that all proved critical to the company’s expansion during the last seven years.

“The goal of these renovations and the expansion is to support our need to increase chocolate and coffee production to facilitate the growth of more retail locations expected to open throughout Ohio in the coming years,” says Wilson Reiser, CEO and the fifth generation to be at the helm of this family owned and operated company. “And as Winans continues to evolve, we are putting more focus on business practices and culture creation that support our people and our planet. We believe strongly in small business ownership and are certain these steps we are taking will have a positive effect on our company, our communities, and our franchise partners.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at 124 N. Main St., Piqua, and is open to the public. Remarks will be made and light refreshments will be served immediately following at 222 Spring St., Piqua.

For more information on Winans Chocolates + Coffees visit www.winanscandies.com. Direct all media inquiries to Allison Bowers at [email protected]