Riverside to host Touch A Truck Event

For the Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The public is invited to a free “Touch A Truck” event hosted by the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, on Saturday, May 14. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside, 1625 Troy Sidney Road (across from Duke Park), in Troy. A sensory-friendly hour will be held from 10-11 a.m.

Touch A Truck is an exciting and engaging experience for people of all ages, giving up close and interactive looks at big vehicles. In addition to food and games, the event will feature vehicles from the following organizations: Piqua Police Department, Tipp City Police Department, Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Department, Miami County Transit, RT Industries, US Postal Service, CTS Telecommunications, Premier Health, Kasey’s Outdoor Services, Susie’s Big Dipper, AES Ohio, Troy-Miami County Public Library, Newton Local Schools, BD Transportation, Ernst Concrete, a local farmer with a tractor, a military vehicle, and special appearances by Doc Hudson and Tow Mater.

In celebration of its 70th Anniversary, Riverside is hosting this special event to give back to the Miami County community for its steadfast support over the past 70 years.

For more information about Riverside’s Touch A Truck event, visit facebook.com/riversidedd or contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or melissa.nichols@riversidedd.org.