Roadcap named editor of Miami Valley Today

TROY — AIM Media Midwest announced Sheryl Roadcap has been named as the editor of the Miami Valley Today.

“Local papers are where the public turns to learn what is happening where they live and work,” Roadcap said. “Covering city council, county commissioner, school board and election board meetings, keeping in touch with elected and community leaders, schools and businesses, as well as events and developments in the community, are important for the newspaper to accomplish this.”

Roadcap has lived in Miami County for the past 28 years and has resided in Troy for the last seven years. She has been a reporter for the Sidney Daily News for more than six years before coming to the Miami Valley Today. Previously she wrote for the Piqua Daily Call and The Ohio State University’s student newspaper, The Lantern. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and from Edison State Community College with an Associates of Arts degree.

Roadcap is the mother of two boys, 7-year-old Luke, and Damian, who passed away when he was 3. She regularly attends Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City, loves spending time with her son, enjoys riding her motorcycle and being outdoors.

She believes the community newspaper should also feature the people who make up Miami County.

“I hope people look to the Miami Valley Today as a place where they can come to find and cut out pictures or stories about loved ones that can be placed on family refrigerators or scrapbooks,” she said.

Roadcap believes it is imperative for the Miami Valley Today’s digital presence to continue to grow and vows to put a renewed emphasis in this area. The miamivalleytoday.com continues to be the premier site for Miami County news, sports, and features. It is easily accessible through your phone, tablet or computer. Wherever you are, you can access Miami County news.

“I’m excited to be part of the Miami Valley Today team and to now be working for and in the community where I live and that I love,” Roadcap concluded. “I can’t wait to get out into the community, introduce myself and develop new relationships and proudly feature the county’s many wonderful events and activities in our local paper.”

If you have an event, press release or an idea for a story, contact Roadcap at [email protected] or call 937-552-2131, ext. 1632.