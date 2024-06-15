Ross Ferrell cards 69 to lead Troy City Golf Championship; Jacky Chen aces 12th hole

Ross Ferrell watches a birdie putt on the par-4 third hole Saturday during the opening round of the Troy City Golf Championship at Miami Shores Golf Course. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Justin Weber blasts out of the bunker on the third hole at Miami Shores Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Ryan Groff watches his opening tee shot Saturday as his tee flies through the air. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Kyle Brueckman watches his tee shot on the opening hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Brian Robbins watches his birdie putt on the third hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Ray Stuchell makes his way to the third green at Miami Shores Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Jacky Chen didn’t hole this shot on the third hole Saturday at Miami Shores, but aced the 12th hole, hitting a 7-iron from 155 yards. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Ross Ferrell is putting up a strong defense in the Troy City Golf Championship.

But, the former Newton standout and Shawnee State golfer was no match for Jacky Chen’s shot of the day in the first round Saturday at Miami Shores Golf Course.

In the shot heard around Troy late Saturday morning, Chen used a 7-iron on the 155-yard, par-3 12th hole. Witnessing the ace were Nate Davis and Nelson Lair.

Ferrell recorded five birdies in three-under par 69 to open a two-shot lead over Justin Weber and three shot lead over Ryan Groff. The final round will be played Sunday at Miami Shores.

Ferrell book ended the front nine with birdies on the first an ninth hole and added birdies on 11, 15 and 18 — birdieing three of the four par-5s.

Weber and Groff both finished with a bang.

Weber eagled the par-5 18th to get to one-under for his round and Groff matched him to get back to even par heading to Sunday.

Kyle Brueckman is in fourth place after a 76 and Brian Robbins and Chen are tied for fifth after carding 77s.

First Flight

Jim Rohr and Lance England both shot 78s to share the first round lead in the first flight.

Ryan Helmer is two shots back after carding an 80.

Seniors

Mike Anticoli and Jeff Poettinger share the first round lead after carding 75s in the Senior flight.

Dave Gregorovic and Doug Harter are four strokes back after carding 79s.

Super Seniors

Jeff Goodall shot an even-par 72 to take the lead in a tightly contested Super Seniors competition.

Jim Ross carded a 73, John Mutschler was another shot back after 74 and Rick Szabo carded a 75.

Super Duper Seniors

Don Wogoman and Mike Walpole share the lead after carding 76s in the Super Duper Senior competition.

Mike Cargill is four strokes back after shooting an 80.