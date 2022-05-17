Roy J. Weikert Trust donates $100,000 for Covington’s Schoolhouse Park project; Village will name new amphitheater in his honor

For the Miami Valley Today

COVINGTON — The village of Covington announced designated beneficiary support of $100,000 from the Roy J. Weikert Trust for the benefit of Schoolhouse Park. The funds will be utilized to help build the newly named Roy J. Weikert Amphitheater in Schoolhouse Park.

The Roy J. Weikert Trust was personally established by Roy Weikert, prior to his death in 2019, in order that his estate could benefit designated local beneficiary organizations that were important to him, including within his hometown of the village of Covington. An innovator and successful businessman, Roy Weikert was founder, president, CEO of General Films, Inc. a custom plastics manufacturing company that has been in Covington for 75 years.

Trustee Linda (Weikert) Daniel and General Films President Tim Weikert said, “The Amphitheater at new Schoolhouse Park is a perfect tribute to Roy’s memory and his values. He loved new ideas, recreation, music, and, most of all, families enjoying quality time together in a healthy environment. We thank the village of Covington for recognition of Roy and his legacy.”

Schoolhouse Park, located in the heart of Covington, is the first new park within the village of Covington in over 100 years. The park will be completed in multiple phases, with phase 1 starting construction this year and the park opening to the public in 2023. Phase 1 will include a pavilion and restrooms, a splashpad, the Roy J. Weikert Amphitheater, food truck parking, and a large gathering space for events.

“The Roy J. Weikert Amphitheater will be a wonderful amenity in Schoolhouse Park that will allow the village to hold events, movie nights, live theater, music, and so much more,” said Mayor Ed McCord, “We are proud to be the home to many great people who have had a positive impact on the village, and Roy Weikert was certainly one of the greatest. We are excited to pay tribute to him and his legacy in the village of Covington Schoolhouse Park”.

With the UVMC Parent Board donation in January, the Land & Water Conservation Fund Grant award announced in March, the Miami County Foundation Grant Award earlier this month, and now the Roy J. Weikert Trust support, the Village has raised over $1,200,000 from grants and private donations towards the park to date and looks to continue applying for grants and fundraising in 2022 to complete the remaining elements and phases of the park.

Phase 1 donations will be closed on June 1, 2022. Phase 1 donors will be recognized on a plaque that will be within the pavilion. To make a donation to Schoolhouse Park – Phase 1 or to get more information on the village of Covington’s Schoolhouse Park project, please go to the Village of Covington’s website at www.villageofcovington.com or contact the village administrator directly.