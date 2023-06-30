Ryan Submitted photo | Ganger Images

PIQUA — There’s no doubt that the Piqua Arts Council has experienced significant growth over the past few years, despite some of the challenges that businesses, non-profits and organizations have faced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning as an organization of an Executive Director, a Board of Trustees and a handful of event committees and volunteers, PAC has been due for a personnel increase. In 2021, the staff expanded with the addition of Marketing Director, Lily Stewart, and on June 5 of this year, MiMi Ryan joined the PAC team as their new Program Director.

With over 15 years of event planning experience, Ryan came to the Piqua Arts Council as a professional wedding planner. One of her joys has been her unique opportunity in planning weddings and other events from the tops of the Rocky Mountains to the sandy beaches of the Atlantic Coast. Ryan has a special love for events and art, having planned over 425 live events from weddings to live music events, fundraisers, art shows, corporate events, tea parties and more. Her passion, attention to detail and drive for excellence has already been apparent in the short time that she has been with the Piqua Arts Council.

Ryan is responsible for the coordination and execution of PAC’s community events and programming. Currently, the Arts Council offers 12 annual programs that will produce 22 events for 2023. She had a hand in this year’s Rock Piqua last Saturday, June 17, which was one of the most successful yet.

“MiMi’s personality and enthusiasm will be an incredible asset to PAC,” said Piqua Arts Council Executive Director, Jordan Knepper. “With her background we expect great things out of her and look forward to her putting her own touches on our events.”

Ryan’s focus has shifted to the Piqua Arts Council’s first ever Pastel Workshop with Jill Stefani Wagner in July, along with the new event: Art 4 Everyone | 4 KIDS. More information about these events can be found here: www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org.