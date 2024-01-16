Sally Strebig turns 90, family holds card shower

Sally Strebig

TROY — Troy resident Sally Strebig will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 27 and her family is hosting a card shower to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

Strebig was born on Jan. 27, 1937. She is married to Bill Strebig and is retired from Miami County Surgeons. Sally also is a member of of the First Baptist Church in Troy, the Grandmothers Club, The Pearls and Silver Sneakers.

Sally and her husband have four children, Jeff (Debbie) Strebig, of Colorado; Becky (Randy) Bottoms, of North Carolina; Tim (Paula) Strebig, of Ohio; and Dan (Jenny) Strebig, of Georgia; as well as 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

To join Sally’s birthday celebration, send a birthday card, with a photo included if possible, to Sally Strebig, 81 S. Stanfield Road, Troy, OH 45373.