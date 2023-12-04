Santa comes to Troy YMCA on Dec. 7

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch will hold it Santa and Me program this year on Thursday Dec. 7.

The program is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Santa will arrive at 10 a.m. to start taking photos with the kids in the lobby. This is a preschool gym program for kids 2 – 6 years old.

“Join us for pictures with Santa while your kids enjoy informal sports, including our bounce house!” said a YMCA press release. “The fee for this fun filled event is $5 for YMCA members and $10 for non members. The pictures with Santa Claus are included in the registration fee. You can take photos on your own phone of your child with Santa. Pay and register at the front desk of the Robinson Branch. You can also register the day of the event. We hope to see you here soon.”