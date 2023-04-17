Saturday Diamond Roundup

URBANA — Hunter Steinke pitched a no-hitter Saturday as Piqua picked up a 2-1 win over Urbana on the road in non-conference action.

Covington 3,

Lehman Catholic 2

SIDNEY — The Covington baseball team maintained a share of first place in the TRC with a road win.

Ashton Skaggs pitched a four-hitter, striking out five and walking five for Covington.

Carter Owens was 3-for-3, Grant Blore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Grant Blore had a double.

Bethel 13,

Northridge 0

DAYTON —The Bethel baseball team maintained a share of first place in the TRC with a road win.

Noah McCann was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs and Kyle Brueckman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Anderson Mohler had a double and two RBIs and Josiah Jackson had two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Covington 26,

Lehman Catholic 3

SIDNEY — Nigella Reck hit her ninth and 10th home runs of the season Saturday as Covington cruised to a TRC win on the road.

Reck also had a double and 5-for-6 with seven RBIs.

Maggie Anderson was 6-for-6 with three RBIs and Jayda McClure was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.

Mara Newhouse was 4-for-6 with three RBIs and Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-3.

Meg Rogers was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs and Emma Ouellette was 2-for-2.

Elizabeth Coblentz had two RBIs and Taylor Foutz homered.

TC North 11,

Bethel 4

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team dropped a non-conference home game Saturday.

Paige Kearns was 2-for-2 with a double and Ellie Larkins was 2-for-4.

Layla Moore was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Allie Sheen was 2-for-4 with a triple.

Alyson Bird and Adaline Etherington combined on an 11-hitter, striking out five and walking two.