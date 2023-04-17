Saturday Diamond Roundup

URBANA — Hunter Steinke pitched a no-hitter Saturday as Piqua picked up a 2-1 win over Urbana on the road in non-conference action.
Covington 3,
Lehman Catholic 2
SIDNEY — The Covington baseball team maintained a share of first place in the TRC with a road win.
Ashton Skaggs pitched a four-hitter, striking out five and walking five for Covington.
Carter Owens was 3-for-3, Grant Blore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Grant Blore had a double.
Bethel 13,
Northridge 0
DAYTON —The Bethel baseball team maintained a share of first place in the TRC with a road win.
Noah McCann was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs and Kyle Brueckman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Anderson Mohler had a double and two RBIs and Josiah Jackson had two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Covington 26,
Lehman Catholic 3
SIDNEY — Nigella Reck hit her ninth and 10th home runs of the season Saturday as Covington cruised to a TRC win on the road.
Reck also had a double and 5-for-6 with seven RBIs.
Maggie Anderson was 6-for-6 with three RBIs and Jayda McClure was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs.
Mara Newhouse was 4-for-6 with three RBIs and Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-3.
Meg Rogers was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs and Emma Ouellette was 2-for-2.
Elizabeth Coblentz had two RBIs and Taylor Foutz homered.
TC North 11,
Bethel 4
BRANDT — The Bethel softball team dropped a non-conference home game Saturday.
Paige Kearns was 2-for-2 with a double and Ellie Larkins was 2-for-4.
Layla Moore was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Allie Sheen was 2-for-4 with a triple.
Alyson Bird and Adaline Etherington combined on an 11-hitter, striking out five and walking two.