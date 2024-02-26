Saturday fire in Piqua damages home

Photo taken from the Piqua Firefighters Local 262 Facebook page. Firefighters from Covington, Fletcher, Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments, along with the help of a ladder truck from Troy Fire Department, fight a fire on Spring Street in Piqua on Saturday morning. Troy Fire Department provided assistance to Piqua Fire with the use of its ladder truck to battle a Saturday morning fire on Harrison Street in Piqua. Courtesy photo | Doug Fosnight

PIQUA — A house fire on Harrison Street in Piqua Saturday morning required the help of several area fire departments.

According to a post on Piqua Firefighters Local 262 Facebook page, Piqua firefighters responded to a report of a working house fire Saturday, Feb. 24. Piqua Fire initially had five personnel to respond due to a medic unit already on a call.

Mutual aid was called from Covington, Fletcher, Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments along with a ladder truck from Troy Fire Department. Altogether, mutual aid brought 25 additional personnel.

“We could not do our job without these wonderful departments to assist us,” said the Facebook post. “Thank you Piqua power, Piqua PD, Center Point and Miami County dispatch for your assistance.

“The fire is still under investigation and there were no reports of injuries,” the post concluded.