Saturday Girls Cross Country Roundup

Covington’s Elyza Long leads a group of runners to the finish line Saturday night at the Troy Invitational. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Fiona Battle (4480) and Caroline Rohlfs (4501) race towards the finish line Saturday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Johanna Welborn races towards the finish line. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy girls cross country team finished 11th in the Scarlet race at the Troy Invitational Saturday night.

The Lady Trojans top seven included Ashley Kyle, 56, 21:00.79; Isabel Westerheide, 64, 21:09.06; Kiley Kitta, 65, 21:09.12; Lily Zimmerman, 108, 21:58.80; Brooke Davis, 136, 22:18.90; Fiona Battle, 138, 22:21.02 and Kaylee Strayer, 140, 22:21.29.

Covington finished 19th.

Elyza Long led Covington with a school record time of 19:06.08 to finish 12th.

The rest of the Lady Buccs top seven included Johanna Welborn, 32, 19:57.61; Kassidy Turner, 106, 21:58.46; Lucy Welborn, 190, 23:05.64; Delaney Murphy, 23:42.99; Ella White, 242, 24:28.88 and Bella Welch, 243, 24:29.97.

Miami East finished 25th.

Lady Viking runners included Maryn Gross, 81, 21:32.46; Teaghan Kress, 82, 21:33.21; Addy Fine, 154, 22:26.40; Rhylee Eichhorn, 192, 23:10.47 and Isabella Bobillo, 263, 24:54.65.

Bradford runners included Savannah Beachler, 165, 22:32.53; Natalie Wood, 210, 23:32.16 and Daphne Lavey, 327, 30:50.18.

In the Gray race, running for Lehman were Anna Minnecci, 42, 23:19.31; Margaret Schmiesing, 68, 24:07.75; Zippy Bezy, 185, 26:14.71 and Noelle Reineke, 200, 26:14.71.

Trinity Valkyrie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Tippecanoe girls cross country team finished fifth in the Trinity Valkyrie Invitational girls varsity race.

Tippecanoe’s top seven included Leda Anderson, 20, 21:19.18; Kali Greth, 27, 21:39.21; Katelyn Beeson, 35, 22:05.90; Lauren Anderson, 57, 22:59.44; Belle Stanford, 66, 23:25.46; Gracie Raiff, 86, 24:08.33 and Morgan Suerdick, 100, 24:54.21.

Eaton Purple

The Piqua girls finished seventh in the Eaton Invitational Purple race.

The Indians top seven included Audrey Bean, 15, 22:21.25; Lucy Weiss, 24, 23:18.79; Kendall Soto, 41, 25:07.72; Addyson Ford, 43, 25:11.96; Emery Kuhlman, 46, 25:55.77; Gianna Taborn, 55, 29:26.14 and Eva Cruz, 57, 31:17.68.

Running for Bethel were Eva Fry, 28, 23:46.81; Natalie Sonnanstine, 35, 24:29.49 and Olivia Steinke-Ellis, 63, 39:46.79.

Eaton Gold

Troy Christian’s Elisabeth Waltz won the Eaton Invitational Gold race, finishing first in 19:52.92.

Milton-Union finished third as a team and Troy Christian finished fourth.

Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith took second in 20:35.30.

Other Milton-Union runners were Ty Parsons, 4, 21:57.24; Jessica Lightner, 21, 24:20.80; Alaina Manning, 23, 24:32.03 and Emersyn Freisthler, 38, 26:18.70.

The rest of Troy Christian’s top seven included Lila Echemann, 26, 24:47.63; Gwen Harris, 32, 25:23.30; Annie Twiss, 36, 25:47.93; Annaliese Erdahl, 40, 26:38.64; Norah Rocke, 45, 27:26.02 and Emma Leighner, 56, 30:46.70.

Running for Newton were Emily Flora, 9, 23:04.74; Gentri Deaton, 12, 23:20.86; Evelyn Case, 24, 24:46.50 and Ellie Bauer, 55, 30:29.99.