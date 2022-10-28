Saturday Prep Sports Preview

Saturday will be a busy day for local athletes as Troy will host the regional cross country meet and D-IV district volleyball, D-III district volleyball will be played at Fairfield High School and girls district soccer finals will be played

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

Division I, 3 p.m.

Landon Kimmel leads the Tippecanoe boys into the race after winning the district meet.

Also running for Tipp will be Kalib Tolle, Will Hept, Ethan Berning, Elliot Murray, Connor Johnson and Nathan Hollinger.

Piqua’s Noah Burgh and Troy’s Luke Plaisier qualified as individuals.

The top six teams and any individuals in the top 24 will qualify for state.

Division II 1 p.m.

Milton-Union boys will compete as a team.

Bulldog runners include Ty Furlong, John Ritchey, Jacob Grube, Chase Parsons, Liam Hartley and Tyler Shoemaker.

Bethel’s Austin Hawkins and Kade Schweikhardt and the Miami East’s Andrew Cran qualified as individuals.

The top four teams and any individuals in the top 16 will qualify for state.

Division III 3 p.m.

Asher Long will lead the Covington boys into the race after winning the district title.

Other Covington runners include Tanner Palsgrove, Caleb Ryman, Calub Hembree, Preston King, Beck Wilson and Mic Barhorst.

Bradford’s Owen Canan qualified as an individual.

The top four teams and any individuals in the top 16 will qualify for state.

GIRLS

Division I 3:45 p.m.

The Troy girls will run as a team.

Troy runners include Millie Peltier, Ashley Kyle, Lily Zimmerman, 38, Fiona Battle, Brooke Davis, Isabel Westerheide and Hallie Frigge.

The top 5 teams and any individuals in the 20 will qualify for state.

Division II 1:45 p.m.

The Tippecanoe girls are looking for a return trip to state as a team.

Tipp runners include Isa Ramos, Morgan Collins, Gracie Wead, Katelyn Beeson, Libby Krebs, Lauren Anderson, and Belle Stanford.

The top four teams and any individuals in the top 16 will qualify for state.

Division III 11:45 a.m.

Covington’s Johanna Welborn and Elyza Long and Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith will run as individuals.

The top three teams and any individuals in the top 12 will make it to state.

SOCCER

Two girls soccer teams will be playing for district titles Saturday.

Tippecanoe will play Summit Country Day at 7 p.m. Lakota East High School in D-II action and Bethel will play Madeira at 3 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison High School.

VOLLEYBALL

Miami East and Covington will both be playing for district titles Saturday.

Miami East will play Mariemont in D-III at 4 p.m. at Fairfield High School and Covington will play Fort Loramie in D-IV action at 3 p.m. at Troy High School.

