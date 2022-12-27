Schaffners celebrate 60th anniversary

TROY — Paul E. Schaffner and Betty J. Schaffner celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family at their home on Christmas day.

Paul and the former Betty Moyer were married on May 18, 1962, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Troy, Ohio by Rev. Disseler.

The Schaffners are the parents of two children, Mark Schaffner, and Julie Hand; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Both Paul and Betty are retired. Paul retired from BF Goodrich in Troy. Betty was a hairstylist in the Miami County area.