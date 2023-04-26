Schedule a mammogram screening in May

TROY — Premier Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues, and events throughout Southwest Ohio.

Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers Genius™ 3D Mammography™ as well as traditional 2D technology to detect breast cancer.

The following dates and times are open for appointments in Miami/Darke counties:

• Saturday, May 20, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Miami County YMCA Robinson branch, 3060 S. County Road 25A, Troy;

• Saturday, May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Miami County YMCA Piqua branch, 223 W. High St., Piqua;

• Monday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles; and

• Wednesday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami County Internal Medicine, 2600 Mote Drive, Covington.

To schedule a mobile mammogram, please call 855-887-7364.

For more information, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email [email protected]

Premier Health welcomes partnerships with area businesses and event organizers to bring the mobile mammography coach to their locations in the community. For more information about how to bring the coach to an event or site, email [email protected] or call 844-453-4199.

The mobile mammography coach is owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. Genius 3D Mammography is a trademark of Hologic Inc.