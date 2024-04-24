Schedule a screening mammography near you in May

A mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues and events throughout Southwest Ohio which makes it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening Submitted photo | Premier Health

COVINGTON — Premier Health is making it easier for busy women to get their annual mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach that travels to businesses, public venues and events throughout Southwest Ohio.

Equipped with advanced imaging equipment, the coach offers traditional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technology to detect breast cancer.

The following dates and times are open for local appointments in May:

• Thursday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles.

• Wednesday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami County Internal Medicine, 2600 Mote Drive, Covington.

Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling 855-887-7364. For more information about the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email [email protected].

Premier Health welcomes partnerships with area businesses and event organizers to bring the mobile mammography coach to their locations in the community. For more information about how to bring the coach to an event or site, email [email protected] or call 844-453-4199.

The coach is owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. Genius 3D Mammography is a trademark of Hologic Inc.