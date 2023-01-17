Scholarship, internship offered by Phelan Insurance Agency

GREENVILLE — Current college students are invited to apply for a scholarship and/or internship available through Phelan Insurance Agency in Versailles. The program honors the memory of former company chairman James B. Phelan, who died in 2015.

Applicants must be current college students who attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties. Eligible majors include business, finance, marketing, accounting, insurance or risk management. Students must have completed 2 years of college by Dec. 31, 2022.

The award may include a paid internship at Phelan Insurance Agency plus a scholarship of up to $5,000. The recipient may be expected to serve a full-time internship during the summer of 2023. Multiple scholarships may be awarded. Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. Deadline to apply is Feb. 15, 2023.

For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at 937-548-4673 or [email protected] The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of local residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts.