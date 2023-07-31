TROY — City officials and members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Scotty’s Bottle Parlor on South Mulberry Street on Thursday, July 27, celebrating the new bottle shop located next door to the A.M. Scott Distillery.

“Congratulations,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said. “We’re excited to have you here in downtown Troy.”

“There’s some history here in this building, too,” Oda said. “We’re very excited for you, and happy to keep watching you expand.”

Located at 214 S. Mulberry St., Scotty’s Bottle Parlor officially opened on June 9, A.M. Scott Distillery chief marketing officer Jess Nielsen said. The new shop carries a full line of A.M. Scott Distillery Spirits, including new and special releases, as well as bar and grilling accessories, collectibles and a wide variety of fine cigars and cigar accessories.

“We as a team have put together a nice bottle parlor here,” A.M. Scott Distillery owner Anthony Scott said. “We have our locally-crafted spirits, vodka, bourbon and gin, and we have recently added our cigar accessories and got our cigar license.”

“We’re going to start pairing,” he said. “We’ve got some cigar-batch bourbons that we’re going to come out with that will be paired with cigars.”

The new shop is connected to the roughly 10,000 square-foot A.M. Scott Distillery, and will also offer corporate tastings and events in addition to retail sales.

“We are starting to do corporate tasting events,” Nielsen said. “If anyone wants a team-building event, it’s just a good way to get out.”

“We also do custom labeling,” Scott said. “Jess and her team design and do all the labels. We can make custom labels that have company logos on them, that they can give out as gifts and things like that.”

Customers can even choose their own barrel of A.M. Scott spirits to have bottled with custom labels for fundraisers and other promotional uses.

“You can come in and do a team-building event, and pick the barrel,” Scott said. “You can then auction those bottles off.”

The distillery is also preparing to release a special limited-edition bourbon on Friday, August 4, Nielsen said.

“We have an online-only, 11-year-bourbon coming out,” she said. “It’s an online-only release; there’s only 132 bottles of it.”

Scotty’s Bottle Parlor is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. More information can be found online at www.scottdistillery.com.

In addition to the distillery and bottle parlor on Mulberry Street, A.M. Scott Distillery also plans to open a new performance venue located in the Mayflower Building downtown. Nielsen also serves as lead curator for Provisions Co., which opened in the Mayflower Building earlier this summer.

“We have a really amazing team here, and we’re excited about all that we are doing in Troy,” Nielsen said. “We really love the idea of creating a destination out of Troy.”

“Thank you for the continued investment,” Troy Chamber of Commerce executive director Kathi Roetter said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It’s truly businesses like you, and especially people like you, who make Troy what it is today.”