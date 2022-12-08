Sculptures on the Square submissions due Dec. 16

TROY — Troy Main Street has extended the deadline for the call for entries for the 2023 Sculptures on the Square exhibit that will take place in downtown Troy. The new deadline for submissions is Friday, Dec, 16, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time or 1:59 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Sculptures on the Square will take place from June 16, 2023 through Oct. 2, 2023. The exhibit will feature 25 sculptures centered around the theme, “Wind and Water.” Sculptures on the Square is a biennial exhibit hosted by Troy Main Street that aims to engage citizens and visitors with downtown Troy through the use of public art.

The call for entries can be found at artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10901. Artists can enter sculptures they already have created or a rendering for a sculpture they will create for the event.

More information about the 2023 Sculptures on the Square exhibit will be coming soon. To stay up to date on the event details, visit troymainstreet.org/sculptures-on-the-square. Sculptures on the Square is made possible through a grant from the General Fund of The Troy Foundation as well as the generosity of sponsors. Sponsorships will be solicited at the beginning of 2023. If you are interested in being a sponsor for Sculptures on the Square, please contact Andrea Keller at [email protected]