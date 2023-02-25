Sculptures on the Square to feature 20 U.S. artists

TROY — This summer, Troy Main Street will once again bring Sculptures on the Square to downtown Troy. The 2023 Sculptures on the Square exhibition is the continuation of a very successful biennial promotional event that began in 2003. Throughout the years, Sculptures on the Square has featured a variety of artists.

Over the years a wide collection of artwork has been displayed downtown through the Sculptures on the Square exhibit. The exhibit has featured sculpture artist Seward Johnson several times. Exhibitions have also included engaging local artists and community groups to paint fiberglass planes or to create a door sculpture representing their local group or organization.

In 2015, the exhibit featured a 31 foot sculpture of President Abraham Lincoln, also created by Seward Johnson. In 2017, the exhibit featured 30 colorful steel bicycles create by artist, Gilberto Aceves. In 2021, Troy Main Street switched gears and reached out to artists from all over the country to submit a sculpture that represented the theme, “Taking Flight” and 20 sculptures representing this theme were displayed throughout downtown Troy.

As we look forward to the summer of 2023, Troy Main Street is preparing another exciting exhibit. This year, Sculptures on the Square will feature 25 artists from throughout the U.S. Each artist has submitted a sculpture that reflects the theme, “Wind and Water.”

“Our Sculptures on the Square committee has been hard at work planning a thoughtful exhibition for the community to enjoy,” said Executive Director of Troy Main Street Andrea Keller.“We feel this exhibit will challenge those who explore it to reflect on the theme of “Wind and Water” and what that theme may mean to them personally. We have selected some amazing artwork and can’t wait to share the sculptures with the community this summer!”

More information about this year’s Sculptures on the Square program will be coming soon. Sculptures on the Square is made possible through a grant from the General Fund of The Troy Foundation as well as the generosity of our sponsors. Sponsorships are still being solicited. If you are interested in being a sponsor for Sculptures on the Square, please contact Keller at [email protected]