Friday, Aug. 11
10 a.m.-noon: Art Hall Christmas Tree Decorating and Table Scrape setup – Merchant Building
10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Royalty Competition
10:30 a.m.: Miami County Fair Royalty Competition- Entertainment Tent
11 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit Buildings open
Noon: Opening Ceremony
Noon: Open Horse Speed Show
1 p.m.: Miami County Fair Royalty Crowning
4 p.m.: Open Class Breeding Gilt Show
5 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open
5:30 p.m.: Goats: Jr. Fair Market Kid Goat Show
6 p.m.: Dogs: Dog Royalty Competition
7 p.m.: Rodeo Round-Up 8
Saturday, Aug. 12
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Dog Show
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Fancy Poultry Show
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Goat Show-Showmanship Follows Goat Show
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Goat Showmanship- Follows Goat Show
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Show
10 a.m.: Miami County Swine Born and Raised Gilt Show- Immediately Following Showmanship
10 a.m.: Open Class Swine PeeWee and Adult Showmanship
10:30 a.m.: Miami OAGC Fair Horticulture Flower Show- Judging
Noon: Junior 4-H Foods Nutrition Review
12:30 p.m.: Senior 4-H Foods Nutrition Review
1 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open
1 p.m.: Miami OAGC Fair Horticulture Flower Show- Public Viewing
1:15 p.m.: Junior Arts Miscellaneous Review
1:45 p.m.: Senior 4-H Arts and Miscellaneous Review
2:30 p.m.: Junior 4-H Clothing Review
3 p.m.: Senior 4-H Clothing Review
4 p.m.: 4-H @ 4 OSU Extension Program
4 p.m.: Miami County Born and Raised Beef Show – Follows Open Class Show of Same Name
4 p.m.: Open Class Market Beef Show
6 p.m.: OMTPA /COTPA Tractor Pulls
6 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open
6 p.m.: 4-H Alumni Camp Reunion
Sunday, Aug. 13
All day: Veterans and First Responders Day – Veterans and First Responders and spouses free at the gate with proper ID
8:30 a.m.: Sheep: Guys and Gals Lead In Sheep Show
9 a.m.: Horse: Open Horse Show
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Poultry Show: Market Duck, Market Tom and Hen Turkey, Market Goose and Market Gander
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship Follows- Jr. Fair Poultry Market Duck, Market Tom and Hen Turkey, Market Goose and Market Gander Show
9 a.m.: Open Class Sheep Breeding Show
9 a.m.: Rabbit Junior Open Show
9:30 a.m.: Sunday Morning Worship Service: Cove Spring Church – Entertainment Tent
Noon: Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship (Follows Open Breeding and Born and Raised Show)
Noon: Miami County Born and Raised Beef Breeding Show – Follows Junior Class Show of Same Name
Noon: Open Class Beef Breeding Show
1 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open
1 p.m.: Corn Hole Tourney- Troy Horse Shoe Club – Kenny Kourts
1 p.m.: Gospel Fest
2 p.m.: Miami County Fair Veterans Ceremony- Honoring Yesterday and Today , Preparing for Tomorrow
2 p.m.: Still Project Awards Ceremony
6 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open
7 p.m.: Miami County Kids Livestock Scramble
8 p.m.: Julia Neville in concert underneath grandstand
Monday, Aug. 14
Kids Day!
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Horse Western Show
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Market Lamb Show
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Sheep Breeding Show- Follows Jr. Fair Market Lamb Show
10 a.m.: Kids Day Activities
10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Buddy Ganger Award Knowledge Test
11 a.m.: Jr. Fair Swine Fun Day – Following Jr. Fair Showmanship
11 a.m.: Jr. Fair Swine Showmanship
1 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open
1 p.m.: Kiddy Tractor Pull at the grandstand
1 p.m.: Calling all Chefs! – Ages 10-17: Hamburger Contest
2 p.m.: Miami County Ag Society Election of Officers
4 p.m.: 4-H @ 4 OSU Extension Program
4 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Shows
6:30 p.m.: Harness Racing
7 p.m.: Jr. Fair Market Steer and Heifer Show
Tuesday, Aug. 15
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Market Chicken Show
9 a.m.: Miami County Sheep Born and Raised Show
9 a.m.: Open Sheep PeeWee and Adult Showmanship- To Follow Jr. Showmanship after Born & Raised Show
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Horse English Show
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship- To Follow MC Born and Raised Sheep Show
10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Junior and PeeWee Showmanship (Follows Dairy Show)
10 a.m.: Calling All Chefs! Ages 10-17: Pancake Contest
10 a.m.: Jr. Fair Dairy Cattle Show
10 a.m.: Miami OAGC Fair Artistic Flower Show- Judging
10 a.m.: Open Class Dairy Cattle Show
1 p.m.: Miami OAGC Fair Horticulture Artistic Show- Public Viewing
3 p.m.: Jr. Fair Market Barrow Show
4 p.m.: 4-H @ 4 OSU Extension Program
5 p.m.: Jr. Fair Cavy Show- Followed by Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship
5 p.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Showmanship- Follows Jr. Fair Cavy Show
6 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open
6:30 p.m.: Harness Racing
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Senior Citizens Day- 65 yrs or older Free Admission
8 a.m.: Jr. Fair Livestock Judging Contest
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair King or Queen of the Ring- Showmanship Competition – Goat Barn Show arena
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Single Run Horse Show
10 a.m.: Cloverbud Show and Tell Followed by Graduation
10 a.m.: Miami County Swine Born and Raised Barrow Show
11 a.m.: Jr. Fair Rabbit Costume Contest
11 a.m.: 50 Years Wedding Anniversary Photo
Noon: Jr. Fair Livestock Judging Awards
Noon: Senior Citizens Luncheon
1 p.m.: Jr. Fair Beef Fun Day
6 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open
7 p.m.: Smash-it Demolition Derby
8 p.m.: Junior Fair Dance
Thursday, Aug. 17
Kids Day! One parent admitted for free with a child under the age of 10.
9 a.m.: Jr. Fair Sale of Champions
6 p.m.: Jessup Amusements Rides Open
7 p.m.: Monster trucks at the Grandstand
Admission prices
• Children 8 and under are free
• General admission for those 9 years and older — daily ticket: $6
• Season ticket: $30 with wristband re-entry starting at noon daily
• Miami County Agricultural Society member ticket: $30