Setsers announced as recycling winners

Troy Mayor Robin Oda, right, presents Karen and Todd Setser as the “Look Who Is Recycling” 2024 first quarter winners. Courtesy Photo | City of Troy

TROY — At the Feb. 5 City Council meeting, Mayor Robin Oda announced Todd and Karen Setser of Meadow Lane as the “Look Who Is Recycling” winners for the first quarter of 2024.

For the question, “Why do you recycle?” Todd wrote: “We want to reduce the amount of trash going to landfill, and recycling requires less new materials to be needed.”

Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., the city’s curbside recycling contractor, runs the program as a tool to encourage residential recycling. Awards are given quarterly to Troy residents who actively recycle and share their reasons for doing so.

For citizens interested in the “Look Who Is Recycling” program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “Why do you recycle?” Each winner receives a gift card from a local restaurant provided by Rumpke.