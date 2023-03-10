Sheriff’s office investigates stabbing

PIQUA — Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a reported assault that left on man with a stab wound on Wednesday, March 8.

Detectives have charged Krista J. Elliott, 31, with felony aggravated assault for her involvement in the stabbing. She remains in the Miami County Jail and also has probation violation warrants out of Greene County.

Deputies responded to Casstown-Sidney Road at Snyder Road around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday on the report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a male victim, with a stab wound to the chest area. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a minor stab wound.

Deputies said the incident is drug-related.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak stressed the incident is an isolated case involving drugs and that citizens have no reason to be concerned for their safety.

Elliott is awaiting her arraignment on the felony charge.