Sheriff’s office offers holiday shopping safety tips

TROY — Shopping during the holiday season can present unique danger. The Miami County Sherrif’s Office is reminding the public that taking a few prevention measures can help keep the holiday season joyous.

“The holiday season is a time when busy people can become careless and vulnerable to theft and other holiday crime,” said a sheriff’s office’s Facebook post.

The following tips can help shoppers be more careful, prepared, and aware during the holiday season:

• Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. If you must shop at night, go with a friend or family member. Park as close to the store as possible near an exterior light.

• Dress casually and comfortably.

• Avoid wearing expensive jewelry.

• Do not carry a purse or wallet, if possible.

• Always carry your driver’s license or identification along with necessary cash, checks, and/or credit card you expect to use.

• Even though you are rushed and thinking about a thousand things, stay alert to your surroundings.

• Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

• Pay for purchases with a check, credit card, or other electronic means when possible.

• Keep cash in your front pocket.

• Notify the credit card issuer immediately if your credit card is lost, stolen, or misused.

• Keep a record of all your credit card numbers in a safe place at home.

• Be extra careful if you do carry a wallet or purse. They are the prime targets of criminals in crowded shopping areas, transportation terminals, bus stops, on buses and other rapid transit.

• Avoid overloading yourself with packages. It is important to have clear visibility and freedom of motion to avoid mishaps.

• Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year, con artists may try various methods of distracting you with the intention of taking your money or belongings.

• Conceal packages in your vehicle if you continue to shop in other stores and of course keep it locked.

• Listen to your “sixth sense.” If something does not look right or you do not feel right about the situation, avoid the situation or remove yourself from it.

• Call law enforcement and report if you are a victim of crime or observe suspicious behavior.

If you see something, say something.