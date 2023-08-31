Shred It Event in Piqua set for Sept. 23

PIQUA — A “Shred It Event” is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, in downtown Piqua.

The event, which is coordinated by Mainstreet Piqua, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and Edward Jones Mike McCorkle, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at 110 E. Ash St.

Members of the public may bring up to two boxes to be shredded at no cost. Acceptable materials include staples and paperclips, according to information provided about the event. Three-ring binders, black metal clips and folders with metal clips will not be accepted.