Sidney City Schools plans ‘Parent University’ events

SIDNEY — When students are healthy, feel safe, and are supported through strong systems and relationships, they are more likely to enjoy learning, develop positive social skills, and achieve greater success. With that in mind, Sidney City Schools is committed to strengthening the school community through partnerships between parents, students, the school, and the community.

Last school year, Sidney City Schools introduced Parent University — a program meant to further support parents and guardians in their journey of raising children. Seeing great value in the workshops and presentations, the district plans to continue this school-family partnership program in which parents and guardians are invited to join our community of learners.

Parent University is a combination of workshops and presentations, all centered around students and families with the purpose of growing together and preparing everyone for success.

“We welcome families to engage in various activities and events to explore topics,” said Paige Barker, K-4 Family & Community Engagement Coordinator. “Some of those topics may be basic How-To’s for parents to access technology, understand the curriculum, or even help their child study. And others may be informational presentations about mental health or student and family well-being.”

“We are excited to share our upcoming Parent University events,” said Denny Morrison, 5-8 Family & Community Engagement Coordinator. “Our goal is to provide learning opportunities for families to better understand ways to support their student’s academic success and personal well-being.”

Please join us as we journey from everyday parent involvement to meaningful family engagement. Sidney City Schools looks forward to continuing to offer families sessions, tools, tips, best practices, and information on topics to help students succeed with the following upcoming Parent University events.

Upcoming Parent University Events

All events will be held at Sidney Middle School in the auditeria beginning at 6:30 p.m. Snacks and water will be provided and attendees will have a chance to win a raffle prize! In partnering with Sidney High School Student Government, a kids’ corner arts and crafts area will be supervised by high school students, so parents can focus on the topic.

• Sept. 13, 2022, Exploration of “Giftedness:” Erica Baer, director, Student Achievement & Gifted Learning with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center begins with an exploration of “giftedness”. Perhaps you’ve heard the term. Perhaps one of your students has received a letter stating that she/he identified as “gifted.” Or maybe, you’re just curious: what does the term “gifted” mean? Is there a definition? If so, what do we do with that?

• Sept. 20, 2022, Study Skills and Strategies: Good study skills can set the foundation for a student’s success. Veteran educator, Denny Morrison, will be talking to families about how to help their children be successful in school. He will make suggestions on how to improve a child’s study habits. If a child is having trouble studying or is not doing as well as they can be in school, plan to attend this meeting. It is for families with children of all grade levels. Morrison will share how to help a child study.

• Oct. 11, 2022, Anti-Bullying Presentation: Shelby County Juvenile Prosecutor Heath Hageman and Juvenile Court Liaison Amy Simindinger speak about bullying, cyberbullying, and the legal consequences of these behaviors. They will also be providing resources for addressing these concerns beyond the school system.

• Oct. 25, 2022, School Resources: Do you need help navigating PowerSchool and Schoology? Join Sidney City Schools Jill Hanke and Tiffany Rank to learn more about how to navigate the school resources.

Parent University is open to anyone in the greater Sidney/Shelby County area, whether a child attends Sidney City Schools or not.

Morrison and Barker are willing to help facilitate and connect resources among families, schools, and the community. Reach out to either of them with ideas or suggestions. Morrison and Barker can be reached by calling 937-497-2200 or through email at [email protected] and [email protected]