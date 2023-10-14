Sidney rallies for 21-17 win over Piqua

Piqua receiver Drake Owen reacts as he scores a touchdown against Sidney Friday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua quarterback Ky Warner breaks a tackle on his way to the end zone Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua receiver Carson Hawk finds running room after making a catch. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua Haiden Weigel (66) makes a tackle as Isaiah Martin fights off a block. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Piqua’s Carson Marrs blocks Sidney’s Brice Hughes Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

SIDNEY — The Piqua football team had never left Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field without the “Battered Helmet” that goes to the winning team.

And it looked like it would be more of the same Friday night when Piqua took a 17-7 lead midway through the third quarter.

But, the Yellow Jackets rallied for a 21-17 win to end the streak of road wins by the Indians.

Piqua, 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the MVL, will close the regular season Friday night by hosting Fairborn. Sidney improved to 5-4 overall and 5-3 in the MVL and will play at Troy Friday night.

After a 6-yard run by Isaiah Foster and Grady Mitchell’s PAT kick, Piqua still led 17-14 late in the third quarter.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Piqua’s Hayden Barker had a 56-yard punt to pin Sidney at its own one-yard line.

But, the Jackets covered the 99 yards in 10 plays without ever facing a third down.

After a pass interference put the ball on the Piqua 19-yard line, Foster ran the ball in on the next play and Mitchell’s kick made it 21-17 with 8:08 remaining in the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, the ball inadvertently hit a Piqua up man and ricocheted back to Sidney, with the Jackets taking over at the Piqua 47.

Sidney drove to the Piqua one-foot line.

But, a procedure penalty, a two-yard loss on a pass and Sidney personal foul after the exchange of possessions gave Piqua the ball at the Piqua 24-yard line with 2:57 remaining.

But, the Indians were unable to pick up a first down and Sidney ran out the clock.

Piqua’s first possession of the game had resulted in the Indians driving to the Sidney 15-yard line before penalties stalled the drive.

It was a problem all game for the Indians, who were penalized 16 times for 135 yards.

Sidney got on the board late in the first quarter on a 24-yard pass from Ethan New to Dylan Kelly and Mitchell’s kick made it 7-0.

Piqua quickly answered with a 68-yard drive on nine plays.

John Hess had a 47-yard run down to the Sidney 12 and Ky Warner ran it in from nine yards out. Josh Heath’s kick tied the game 7-7 with 9:49 remaining in the half.

Piqua put together a 64-yard drive late in the first half.

A pass interference gave the Indians a first down on the Sidney 20.

Drake Owen caught a short pass from Warner near the Sidney 15, shook one tackle attempt and went into the end zone with 14 seconds left in the half. Heath’s PAT kick put Piqua up 14-7 at the break.

On the first possession of the second half, Piqua appeared to have taken a two touchdown lead when Ky Warner ran the ball in from 14 yards out.

But, a block in the back was called and the Indians settled for a 29-yard field goal by Heath to go in front 17-7, before Sidney rallied.

Jericho Burns led the Piqua rushing attack with 81 yards on 16 carries and Hess had 56 yards on six carries.

Warner completed 10 of 15 passes for 103 yards, hitting seven different receivers.

Gage Gambill led the defense with 11 tackles, while Owen Shawler and RayShawn Garrett had seven each.

Foster led the Sidney rushing attack with 115 yards on 19 carries.

Ethan New completed 19 of 27 passes for 195 yards, with Mitchell Davis catching four passes for 72 yards and Kelly catching eight passes for 54 yards.

Eli Biddle led the defense with 12 tackles and Aaron Ward had seven tackles.

