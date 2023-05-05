Siegel, Watts to perform at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has been given the unique opportunity to host two, internationally known music legends.

Corky Siegel and Ernie Watts will perform as a duo on Thursday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. These two musicians have over 100 years of combined experience. Siegel was co-founder of the Siegel-Schwall Band (1964 – 1974). Watts has been playing the saxophone with the entire alphabet of who’s who since the age of 13.

Siegel is known as one of the world’s great blues harmonica and keyboard players. He is the creator of “Chamber Blues,” a unique six-piece chamber group that bridges the gap between the blues and classical music. He has an impressive catalogue of recordings on RCA, Vanguard, Alligator and million-selling blues/classical recordings on the iconic classical label Deutsche Grammophon. Siegel has a pivotal influence in modern music because of his close associations with the blues masters in the earlier days of Chicago blues, because of his essential part in the blues rock revolution, and because of his surprising success in bringing together blues and classical audiences. For all these reasons DownBeat Magazine calls him a “… national treasure.”

Watts is a two-time Grammy winner who played his saxophone for 20 years in the Tonight Show band with Doc Severinsen for Johnny Carson. He toured with many notable musicians including the Rolling Stones, Charlie Haden, Buddy Rich and Pat Metheny to name a few. He recorded with everyone from Marvin Gaye to Dizzy Gillespie to Paul McCartney to Aretha Franklin to Steely Dan to Frank Zappa. He is one of the most versatile and prolific saxophone players today. Watts has been featured on over 500 recordings by artists ranging from Cannonball Adderley to Frank Zappa, always exhibiting his unforgettable gift for improvisation.

The concert is free to the public due to the generosity of the citizens of Troy. 120 seats will be available that night on a first come-first served basis. Join us for this unique musical experience on Thursday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 301 W. Main St., Troy.