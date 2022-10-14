Slusher honored by OCCAC; Covington ro induct three individuals, team; Lehman boys basketball holding fundraiser

The Ohio Community College Athletic Conference has named Edison State Community College sophomore Brianna Slusher (Troy) an OCCAC Volleyball Player of the Week for October 3–9, 2022, marking her third career recognition.

She was previously voted as such twice during the 2021 season.

Slusher’s latest award-worthy effort saw her post double-digit kills in all five Charger contests, including a 21-kill performance while attacking .391 in defeating Wabash Valley College.

She contributed heavily on defense as well, digging 10 or more balls in four of five contests and averaging 4.1 digs per set. Slusher peaked at 21 digs in a 3-set match at Vincennes University. Her four double-doubles were accompanied by 11 blocks (five solo) and four aces.

Buccs to induct

three, team

The Covington High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold their 40th annual Induction Ceremony on Friday, November 25, 2022, prior to the High School Boys’ Basketball game vs. Ansonia.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include: Darin Rhoades, Class of 2006, Casey Yingst-Hernandez, Class of 2013, Benjamin Miller, Class of 2015, and the 1986 Wrestling Team.

Lehman hoops

fundraiser

Lehman Catholic Boy’s Basketball and Scottish Thistle in Piqua are teaming up to have new Under Armour shooting shirts for the boy’s basketball student-athletes this season.

Please stop in at the Scottish Thistle on Monday, Oct. 24 between 4:30 – 9 p.m. for dinner, munches, and/or any bar item. Simply leave a tip and/or donation for boy’s basketball for new Under Armour shooting shirts. The boy’s basketball staff will be bartending and serving up drinks.