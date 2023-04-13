Soak-N-Suds excited to be part of Piqua Community

By Amantha Garpiel

PIQUA — The owners of Soak-N-Suds Car Wash in Piqua, Derek Potts and Jamin Sink, held a ribbon cutting Thursday, April 13, with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the opening and upgrades they made to the Covington Avenue facility.

The business partners purchased the car wash as operational in September of 2022 and shortly after, about a month and a half, they closed the car wash to work on approximately $800,000 worth of improvements, specifically in the automatic car washes.

They also own the Soak-N-Suds Car Wash on the east side of Piqua at 1304 E. Ash St.

“Essentially, we liked being on both sides of town with the opportunity to really serve both sides of the community instead of just the one. Ever since we bought the one on the east side of town, we always watched this one, being that we live local here, if there was an opportunity to have two that you can use your wash club at both locations. There’s a lot of benefits that we can add, that we feel, value to our customers by having two locations in the same town,” said Potts.

The main updates to the location at 1330 Covington Ave., Piqua, include equipment upgrades, new signage, lot repaving and repainting of the roof. They also added state of the art equipment that is manufactured in Akron to the automatic washes along with new payment systems that are manufactured in Toledo.

“All of our equipment is actually manufactured in Ohio, and that’s important for us. Not only supporting Ohio, but if we need support, they’re close by,” said Potts.

The next steps for the owners are to update the self-service car washes with new walls, updating the old artwork and adding new payment devices. Unlike many car washes, the business partners are exploring the possibility of offering customers the opportunity to use their wash club memberships in the self-serve portion of the business as well as the automatic.

“We have really enjoyed getting to know and being part of the Piqua community,” said Potts. “Our way of really competing with something like that (a competitor building next to them) is being part of the community. We’re not just an outside investor throwing money at things waiting for money to come back, we’re part of the community. We enjoy getting involved, we enjoy sponsoring the sports teams, we enjoy sponsoring kids athletics. When the city and the community reaches out because they need something, we realize that we’ve been successful because of our community and so we’re excited to give back. The entire process of that is upgrading the site, making it look better, helping improve the overall look of the community is a big part of that.”