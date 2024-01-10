Solvita to hold three local blood drives

SIDNEY — Help honor January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month in a time of urgent need by donating at one of three upcoming blood drives in Shelby County.

The following blood drives will be held on Jan. 16 and 17:

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Sidney American Legion Post 217, 1265 N. Fourth St., Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Lincoln Electric Automation, 407 S. Main St., Fort Loramie, Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in January and February will receive the “Donor Love” hoodie, while supplies last.

National Blood Donor Awareness Month was proclaimed in 1969 and the Ohio General Assembly declared January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month in 2018. The joint purpose is to honor donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather, and seasonal illness make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply. Solvita currently has an urgent need for multiple blood types.

“As we kick-off 2024, Solvita is asking everyone to make blood donation part of your New Year’s resolution,” said Solvita Vice President for Donor Services Tracy Morgan.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.