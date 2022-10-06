Soul’d Out trio returns to West Central Ohio

BELLEFONTAINE — Soul’d Out will perform a benefit concert for Morgan’s Place Cemetery, located southeast of Sidney, on Saturday evening, Oct. 29.

The event will be held at Winner Harvest Barn on state Route 47 near Bellefontaine and will include a dinner catered by Inn Between.

Tickets are presale only and $25 each. The deadline to order tickets is Oct. 21.

Dinner music will be provided by Bethany Maltinsky of Maltinsky Music Studios, Village Strings, and the Lima Symphony. A quilt auction is also on the agenda. Sponsors for the fundraiser, which is entitled “Food for the Soul,” include Alan and Renee Winner, Peter and Tricia Stolly, and Greg and Priscilla Wilt. Business sponsorships to date are Monnier & Co., Jeff Cummons with Knights of Columbus Insurance – Greater Ohio Agency, Eichholtz, Daring & Sanford Funeral Homes, and Western Ohio Cut Stone. The Premier Sponsor is hopyard29.

Soul’d Out was formed in 2001 and their mission is to “further strengthen and encourage God’s people to be the salt and light of the world.” The group has sung throughout the area, including Sidney, Marysville, and Fletcher.

The trio is currently composed of Jason McAtee, Philip Kolb, and Matt Rankin. McAtee is from Godfrey, Illinois, and in addition to singing, plays a variety of instruments. Kolb resides in Hagerstown, Indiana, and wrote the groups newest release, “He Said I Could Come,” which can be heard on YouTube and Soul’d Out’s website, Soul’d Out Trio.com.

Rankin has been the heart and soul of this ministry as well as the founder of Soul’d Out. Washington Courthouse is his home.

When asked about their performance at Winner Harvest Barn, he said, “We are honored to be a part of this benefit for Morgan’s Place Cemetery.”

Morgan’s Place is the vision of Mollie and Nathan Verdier. Now under construction on state Route 589 southeast of Sidney, its purpose is to “assist bereaved families throughout the grieving process when experiencing the loss of a baby.” Funeral services and support groups will be available for those who have lost a child by miscarriage or stillbirth. Aborted babies may also find peace at Morgan’s Place.

For more information about Morgan’s Place Cemetery or “Food for the Soul,” please visit www.morgansplacecemetery.org. or call the Verdiers at 937-726-9988 or the Wilts at 937-497-8118.