Sounds of the Season return to Piqua

PIQUA — “The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear!” stated the famous Buddy the Elf. As we celebrate the giving spirit of the season, Piqua Arts Council is thrilled to announce that they will be donating all proceeds from their seventh annual Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert to Piqua’s Bethany Center.

Mark your calendars for this Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. James Episcopal Church located at 200 W. High St., Piqua, beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 per individual or $10 per family, and can be purchased at www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/sounds-of-the-season or at the door.

Piqua Arts Council truly believes in the significance of supporting its community, and encourages the community to join them as they support the Bethany Center this year. The Bethany Center is an ecumenical ministry in Piqua that focuses on manifesting God’s love by sharing resources, offering guidance and education and serving those in need. Located at 339 South St. in Piqua, the Bethany Center’s main services are their soup kitchen, food pantry and clothing bank.

In 1998, Wilma Earls answered the call to start a soup kitchen in Piqua, Ohio. There’s no doubt that seeing her mother feed those in need as a child played a part in her desire to do so, as well as her strong Catholic faith. On Nov. 19, 2021, Earls passed away, and was surely greeted by her Heavenly Father with, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Yet, the Bethany Center’s 230 volunteers (and counting) still find her spirit alive and well at 339 South St. in Piqua.

With some of the greatest musicians and performers from the area, the 2022 Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert features all of the season’s classic tunes, as well as complimentary cookie gift bags for all patrons. This year’s performers include Quintessential Winds, members of the Troy High School Orchestra, Randall Ringers, Nashville United Church of Christ Handbell Choir, Krissy O’Malley, Patti Haller & Ryan Ramey (members of St. James Episcopal Church), and Mike Epperly & Dana Geuy.

Starting out the night will be Quintessential Winds, a woodwind quintet formed 10 years ago by musicians in the Piqua Civic Band. With Tami Tennison on flute, Jen Messaros on oboe, Michael Houser on clarinet, Julie Swank on horn and Linda Reitmann on bassoon, the classic woodwind group will perform a variety of holiday favorites.

Following the quintet will be the Troy High School Orchestra, which is composed of various students of Troy High School right here in Miami County. Performing a solo from the group will be Nathan Mamitag, who studies violin privately with Dr. Hofeldt and is also a member of the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Strings Orchestra.

Up next are the Randall Ringers, a freshly formed group of chime ringers who reside at Randall Residence in Tipp City. The group has partnered with Senior Music Connection, and they’re thrilled to be a part of it. The Ringers love the joy and smiles that they bring to everyone involved. Not only will the audience enjoy chimes, they will also enjoy handbells of the Handbell Choir of Nashville United Church of Christ, a group that enjoys weekly rehearsals and fellowship as they prepare music for their Sunday morning worship services. The Nashville UCC Handbell Choir members are happy to reassemble again after a two-year hiatus to continue their music ministry that has been a part of their church for many years.

Founder and owner of Senior Music Connection – a company which provides musical experiences for older adults as well as a partner of the Randall Ringers – Krissy O’Malley, will be joining the roster in this year’s Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert. With a bachelor’s degree in music and various studies in music therapy, O’Malley has taught private music lessons, enjoyed involvement in area music clubs and organizations, and currently serves as a church pianist.

Following O’Malley will be members of St. James Episcopal Church, Patti Haller & Ryan Ramey, who also performed in last year’s concert. In recent years, Haller has been a musician and director of music for several churches in the Piqua and Troy areas. Currently, she serves as the Music Director at St. James Episcopal Church. Haller will be joining Ramey in song. Throughout his high school career, Ramey was very active in Select Choir, All-County Honors Choir, band and theatre. Ramey is a recent graduate of Shawnee State University, with a degree in health sciences, and plans on pursuing a community-based outreach career in the health care field.

Finally, closing out the night will be Mike Epperly & Dana Geuy. Retired music educator, Epperly, is currently active in multiple churches as a handbell ringer. Epperly will be performing with Geuy, a pianist of many years at First Presbyterian Church in Sidney, where Epperly had served as handbell director.

The line-up is full and the musicians are ready for their performance as they bring the holiday spirit to Piqua on the evening of Dec. 3. Be sure to purchase your tickets and support the Bethany Center this season.