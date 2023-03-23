Southview Neighborhood Association meeting set for Thursday night

PIQUA — The Southview Neighborhood Association in Piqua will have a general meeting on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. in

Since the Association is not allowed to use the Mote Park Building, the meeting will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood Street, in Piqua. Please use the entrance from the parking lot.

The speaker for the evening will be city of Piqua Community and Economic Development Director Chris Schmiesing. He will be talking about the land reutilization program in the city.

Also on the agenda is a discussion of contributions to the Salvation Army’s hygiene project. There have been donations made on behalf of the Southview Neighborhood Association and the monies raised will be met by an anonymous donor.

Anyone in the city is invited to come and participate in the discussion. Please contact Jim Vetter, President, at 937-778-1696 for more information.