Spirit EMS employees gets chance to win $10K, 2022 Toyota

GREENVILLE — While some companies hand out an occasional holiday or starting bonus, Spirit Medical Transport does things a little differently.

Anyone who onboards with Spirit EMS between now and Sept. 15, and maintains a perfect attendance record between their hiring date and the Spirit Christmas Party, will be entered into a drawing for $10,000.

“That’s not all,” said a Spirit press release, “Spirit also has something up their sleeve for their current employees. From May 15 to the Spirit Christmas Party, any existing employee with perfect attendance, that picks up eight unscheduled shifts, will be entered into a drawing to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4.

Carie Pope, director, employee relations, communications, and HR assistant at Spirit EMS, said the drawings were created to boost employee morale.

“Brian and Aaron always come up with something to encourage and surprise their employees,” she said in the release. “When our Christmas party comes, it’s just like, what’s it going to be this year? It’s just amazing what they do. They just like to give back to their employees.”

In the past, Spirit held a car drawing for their EMT students that kept perfect attendance and a drawing to win $10,000 for current Spirit employees.

After listening to feedback from their employees, Spirit brought out the RAV4 during EMS Week in May and announced this year’s employee drawing.

Pope said a lot of workers were excited about the contest, and that since the drawing was announced she has had less trouble finding people to cover the extra shifts. But there is no perfect solution for the growing need for more employees, even with the drawing, some shifts may go unfilled.

She added that the drawings are just one example of how Spirit’s management team would do anything for its employees. “I know I can come to them, and they would stop everything at the drop of a hat, and be like,’What do you need?’”she said. “We are one big family here. I enjoy coming to work everyday knowing that it will always be something different and everyone will be treated like family. It’s an amazing and satisfying feeling.”

Spirit EMS is located at 5484 State Route 49 S., Greenville, Ohio, 45331, with additional locations in Houston, Sidney, Van Wert, Celina, and Liberty, Indiana. Due to expanded needs for their services, Spirit is hiring for all locations. For more information on open positions or to apply, go to www.spiritmedicaltransport.com/job-openings.