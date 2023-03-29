Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

March 19-25

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to three emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s one fewer call than the week prior.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Two of the three patients were transported from the scene, both to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. The other call was for a reported structure fire in the Houston Fire Department district, but turned out to be an illegal burn and Spirit EMS was disregarded by fire personnel before arrival.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.