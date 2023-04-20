Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

April 2-8

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to two emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s one fewer call than last week.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Both patients were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.