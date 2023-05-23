Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 14-20

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to four emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s the same number of calls as last week.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Three of the four patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused treatment after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Two patients were transported to Kettering Health in Troy, while the other was transported to Wilson Health in Sidney. Russia Fire assisted Spirit EMS at one scene.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.